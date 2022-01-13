Stranger tackles elderly woman in unprovoked Queens attack

A stranger tackled an elderly woman on a Queens street in an unprovoked attack this week, cops said Thursday.

The 75-year-old victim was on Queens Boulevard near 77th Avenue in Forest Hills around 1:30 p.m. when the assailant suddenly pounced on her without saying a word, police said.

Cops believe the senior is Asian, but the incident is not being considered a hate crime at this time, cops said.

The suspect, shown in footage released by police, fled after the incident and cops are still looking for him.

EMS brought the victim to a local hospital for injuries to her face and neck.