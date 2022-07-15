Stranger stabs man, 62, in stomach on Upper West Side train

A 62-year-old man was stabbed in the stomach during a fight with a stranger on a Manhattan train during the Thursday evening rush, cops said Friday.

An argument erupted between the victim and the male attacker on board a southbound No. 2 train approaching the 72nd Street station on the Upper West Side around 5:30 p.m., cops said.

Once the train pulled into the station, the suspect reached back into the car and attacked the straphanger with an “unknown sharp instrument,” police said.

The wounded man tried to chase after his attacker, but lost him, cops said.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police are still looking for the suspect, who they say wore a blue mask, blue jeans and a gray hoodie during the attack.

