A stranger slugged a 72-year-old man in an unprovoked Upper East Side attack, cops say.

The senior was walking on the sidewalk at East 81st Street and Third Avenue in Manhattan around 6:20 a.m. Nov. 28 when the assailant suddenly punched him in the chest without saying a word, authorities said.

The suspect took off. Cops, who are still looking for him, released a surveillance image of him late Thursday.

The victim refused medical attention.