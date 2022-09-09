Stranger rapes St. Louis tourist in NYC subway subway station: cops

A 21-year-old St. Louis tourist was accosted and raped inside a New York City subway station by a man who approached her at a Times Square hub offering to show her around, authorities said.

The woman was inside the station at 42nd Street and Eighth Avenue around 3 a.m. Sept. 1 when the perv walked up and said he’d show her around, cops said.

He rode with her on the train to multiple stations before stopping at a final, unknown location, where he took her to the end of the platform near the tunnel and raped her, authorities said.

Cops say this alleged rapist walked up to a woman inside the 42nd Street and Eighth Avenue station around 3 a.m. Sept. 1 and offered to show her around before unleashing a horrifying sex assault. NYPD

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital after the horrifying ordeal.

Her attacker was still on the loose Friday morning.

Cops released a sketch of him late Thursday and described him as a dark-skinned man with facial hair and a scar on his forehead.

He was last seen wearing burgundy and gold shorts and black-and-white Croc shoes.