Stranger pummels girl, 10, mom on NYC subway: cops

Cops have released surveillance images of a heartless goon who they say pummeled a 10-year-old girl and her mom onboard a Bronx train last month, authorities said.

The mother and daughter were standing onboard a northbound No. 5 train at the Simpson Avenue station, near Westchester Avenue, just after 4:30 p.m. Oct. 18 when a woman approached them and started punching both in the face and mouth, police said.

The motive for the assault remained unclear Friday.

The suspect got off the train after the attack, cops said.

The mother and daughter were taken to Jacobi Medical Center in stable condition, both with pain to their face and mouth.

Cops released surveillance images of the suspect Thursday.

In a separate incident this week, a fiend approached a 24-year-old man on the southbound No. 1 train platform at Rector Street in Lower Manhattan around 3:50 a.m. Thursday and punched him in the face, authorities said.

He then grabbed the victim’s hand, put it in his mouth and chomped down on it, police said.

The brute then snatched the victim’s cell phone and wallet before running out of the station, cops said.

The victim refused medical attention.

Cops believe this man bit a straphanger’s hand before stealing his wallet and cell phone. NYPD

Cops released surveillance footage late Thursday of the mugger, who is bald and shown wearing a red and black hoodie.

About a half-hour later in Queens, a thief snatched a backpack from a 63-year-old man on the mezzanine of the 104th Street A train station in Ozone Park, authorities said.

When the suspect ran off with the bag, the victim followed – prompting the crook to punch him in the face, cops said.

Footage shows the suspect tossing something to the ground as he runs on the sidewalk.

The suspected Ozone Park mugger, pictured here, may have ditched the backpack as he ran off. NYPD

It is unclear whether he discarded the backpack after the robbery.

The victim refused medical attention, police said.