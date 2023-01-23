Stranger hits MTA worker in unprovoked NYC subway attack

A stranger struck a 70-year-old MTA employee in the face in an unprovoked attack at a Manhattan subway station, police said Monday.

The female victim was inside the 34th Street-Hudson Yards No. 7 train station around 8:45 p.m. Sunday when a man randomly came up to her and hit her, authorities said.

It is unclear whether the woman was on a train or elsewhere inside the station, or what her exact role is with the MTA.

She was treated at the scene, cops said.

The male suspect fled and had not been arrested by Monday morning.

Last week, a man struck a female conductor in the hand with a stick at the 34th Street-Herald Square station.

Earlier this month, an assailant sprayed an unknown substance at another female conductor at the 81st Street-Museum of Natural History station, cops said.