Stranger attacks, sexually assaults, robs woman in NYC: cops

A stranger punched, sexually assaulted and robbed a woman as she walked in Brooklyn this week, cops said.

The 50-year-old woman was walking at Eighth Avenue and 58th Street in Sunset Park around 4 a.m. Sunday when the suspect punched her multiple times and pushed her to the ground, authorities said.

He then pulled off her pants and shirt, before touching her breast and intimate areas, cops said.

The man then grabbed the victim’s purse, holding her cell phone, keys and cash before taking off on a bike, police said. DCPI

The victim was taken to Maimonides Medical Center in stable condition, with bruises and lacerations to her body, authorities said.

Investigators are still trying to track down the suspect, shown in footage released late Thursday walking with his bike on the sidewalk.