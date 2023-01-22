Storm to drench New York as city experiences longest stretch without snow

The Big Apple’s snow drought is set to continue at least for the next few days — with rain instead expected to drench the region late into Monday.

Flakes may fall on some parts of the Northeast Sunday, but not New York, as the city experiences its longest stretch without significant snowfall in recent history.

“It’s just rain between now and this time tomorrow,” FOX Meteorologist Christopher Tate told The Post on Sunday.

A storm is expected to bring a torrential downpour Sunday into Monday along the I-95 corridor all the way to Boston, as well as in the New York metro-area.

While there may be some flurries in the North Jersey suburbs and areas north of Westchester County, the snow is not likely to accumulate.

Rain is expected to drench the New York area late into Monday. Getty Images/iStockphoto

New York City has yet not seen its first significant snowfall of the winter season, which on average falls around Dec. 13 each year, according to Tate.

“Normally, we would have already seen our first measurable snow by now,” he said.

A storm is expected to bring a torrential downpour Sunday into Monday along the I-95 corridor. FOX Weather

“We have not yet had measurable snow in Central Park this season,” Tate continued. “We’ve had traces of snow a couple of times, but that doesn’t count as measurable snow.

“We’re very quickly closing in on the longest snowless stretch in New York,” he added.

While the rain may put a damper on Sunday plans, the good news is that it won’t be cold enough for the downpour to freeze, meaning Monday morning’s commute will not be terribly impacted by the influx of rain.

A new, stronger storm system is expected to head up the East coast.

A new, stronger storm system is expected to head up the East coast.



Advertisement

Temperatures will be about 40 degrees in New York Sunday evening, while some surrounding areas may experience temperatures in the upper 30s. While New York City will remain warm, there may be a threat of freezing rain and snow for areas north of Albany.

“The low pressure system that’s driving this is moving pretty quickly. This is not a set up that’s going to give us long lasting imapcts. For the folks upstate, this is just going to be another round of snow,” Tate said.

Light snow is expected in parts of upstate New York, the eastern Great Lakes and Pennsylvania.

There may be a threat of freezing rain and snow for areas north of Albany. FOX Weather

The current storm system dropped snow on the central Plains and Midwest before weakening. As a new, stronger storm system takes shape, it’s expected to head up the East coast and begin to bring rain to parts of the Northeast by Monday.

The storm is expected to exit the region by Monday night.