STI rates spike ‘significantly’ in NYC, officials ramp up testing

Post-COVID kink could be causing a new public health crisis.

Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) spiked significantly across the Big Apple following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, new data from the New York City Health Department reveals.

The agency’s stats show chlamydia cases rose 9% between 2020 and 2021, while the number of females diagnosed with primary and secondary syphilis surged by 28.7%.

The “significant” rise in infections has prompted public officials to plead with raunchy residents to urgently get tested to stop further spread.

Some centers are now repurposing lab equipment used for COVID tests to screen for chlamydia and gonorrhea, the Department declared in a press release regarding the rise in infections.

“Hooking up is healthy and as New York City continues to reopen, residents have reconnected,” the officials stated. “We encourage New Yorkers to stay active — but STIs are on the rise in New York City, so protect yourself and your partner by getting tested.”

“The city that never sleeps shouldn’t have to wait for STI results,” the release additionally read. “Seek out quickie tests.”





The new data shows that the chlamydia rate increased by 13.2% among males and 5.2% among females between 2020 to 2021.

Disturbingly, in 2021, approximately one-quarter of all female chlamydia cases were among those aged 10 to 19 years.

In addition to the spike in women testing positive for primary and secondary syphilis, the Health Department also noted a “substantial rise” in cases of congenital syphilis.

In 2020, there were 17 confirmed cases of congenital syphilis, while that number rose to 24 the following year.





Meanwhile, the Department noted that “racial and ethnic inequities persist in the distribution of STIs in New York City.”

According to the data, the rate of reported primary and secondary syphilis cases among black New Yorkers was 2.9 times the rate among white New Yorkers.

Officials believe that COVID lockdowns designed to “stop the spread” of coronavirus could also have helped stop the spread of STIs in 2020.

They also assert that access to STI tests may have been hampered during the first year of the pandemic, which is why numbers for 2020 may be lower.

However, many naughty New Yorkers vowed to have a “slutty summer” of casual sex in 2021, which could have contributed to a spike in infections.

Whatever the case, doctors are urging every sexually active New Yorker to get tested, regardless of whether they’ve been bed hopping.

“Whether it’s a fling or a serious thing, STI tests are recommended for all New Yorkers,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan. “Less wait time means less stress. Our rapid tests help New Yorkers stay safe. Get tested today.”





Council Member Lynn Schulman, Chair of the Health Committee added: “As we recover from the worst public health crisis of our lifetime, it is important to quickly respond to the increase in illnesses and diseases that are occurring in New York City, including STIs.”

“I am glad the Health Department is … increasing rapid testing to diagnose STIs and treat those in need of sexual health services.”