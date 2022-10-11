Statue of Liberty reopens its crown for first time since COVID

Visitors are now allowed to travel up into the crown of the Statue of Liberty for the first time since before the pandemic.

Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine tweeted this morning about the newest milestone for NYC’s reopening.

“Another milestone in NYC’s comeback,” Levine wrote.

Starting on. Oct. 11, visitors can make the 162-step journey to the top of the Statue of Liberty, after being closed since March 16, 2020. Those who feel uncomfortable walking up the staircase to Lady Liberty’s crown can stop at the top of her pedestal, which is about a 215-step climb.

Other parts of the Statue of Liberty have since reopened, including the observation deck to a 50% capacity on July 1, 2021.

The Statue of Liberty’s crown has been closed since March 16, 2020.

Visitors have to walk 162 steps to the crown, after walking additional 215 steps to the pedestal.

The Statue of Liberty’s observation deck reopened to a 50% capacity on July 1, 2021.





Though multiple sections of the Statue of Liberty are now accessible, the torch has remained off-limits. According to the National Park Service, the Statue of Liberty’s torch has been closed since 1916 due to an explosion known as the “Black Tom.”

The Statue Cruises provides ferry services to both the Statue of Liberty and the Ellis Island National Museum of Immigration. Visitors can catch ferries from Battery Park in Lower Manhattan and Liberty State Park in New Jersey.

Tickets need to be reserved through Statue City Cruises in advance or call 877-523-9849 to book in advance. Prices start at $24.30 for visitors 13 and older and $12.30 for children 4-12.

The Statue Cruises provides ferry services to both the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island.

LightRocket via Getty Images

In addition to the Statue of Liberty’s crown reopening, State Cruises offers timed ticked to the historical landmarks.

Since recovering from COVID-19, the Big Apple has been slow to reopen city staples. Russ & Daughters Cafe — a 108-year-old Lower East Side institution — recently opened its doors in July.