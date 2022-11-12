Staten Island Republican Sam Pirozzolo elected to NY Assembly

A Staten Island optician who made headlines in 2016 when an enormous Trump sculpture on his front lawn was torched was elected to the New York State Assembly, flipping a long-held Democratic seat.

Republican Sam Pirozzolo won the race for Assembly District 63, which includes Mid-Island and part of the North Shore of Staten Island.

Pirozzolo, who also ran on the Conservative Party line, received 53.5 percent of the 36,000 votes cast, besting Democratic candidate Vincent Argenziano for the open seat, according to data from the New York State Board of Elections.

The seat had been in Democratic hands since 1982. Michael Cusick, who represented the district since 2003, announced in February he would not run for re-election.

Pirozzolo told The Post he plans on tackling issues, including crime and changing the bail laws, as well as inflation.

“People are afraid of what their energy costs are going to be,” he told the Post.

The newly minted pol previously made political news around the saga surrounding his massive lawn art championing then-candidate Donald Trump.

In summer 2016, Pirozzolo placed a 12-foot “T” foam-and-wood sculpture created by artist Scott LoBaido in front of his house. But that August, the statue mysteriously burned down in an act Pirozzolo believed to be arson.

“It’s a shame this generation that is around now, these kids, feel it’s fine to block my First Amendment speech — including almost setting my house on fire. To them, that makes sense,” Pirozzolo griped at the time.

In response, LoBaido constructed an even larger, 16-foot-tall T sculpture, on Pirozzolo’s property, which was revealed in a ceremony involving 150 people singing “God Bless America.”

The city Department of Buildings wound up fining the homeowner $2,400 for erecting an “illegal illuminated sign in a residential district,” he wrote on a GoFundMe page, which he launched partly to cover the cost of the violation. He added though that the money might be used to help pay for an even larger artwork that “may or may not resemble a giant middle finger.”

Pirozzolo sad that he has hosted nine works by LoBaido over the years at his home in the borough’s Castleton Corners neighborhood, including a memorial to the slain NYPD officers Rafael Ramos and Wenjian Liu.

Last year, Pirozzolo hosted a work by LoBaido reading “Let’s Go Brandon,” an insult to President Joe Biden, whose face was featured in the piece, StatenIslander.org reported.

“Whatever Scott comes up with, we take a look at it,” Pirozzolo said.