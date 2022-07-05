Staten Island mom arrested after assaulting school safety agent: NYPD

A Staten Island mom was arrested for allegedly assaulting a safety agent at her children’s school Tuesday morning, police said.

Aleena Abrams, 43, was charged with one count of assault after she allegedly grabbed the 35-year-old man in a “bear hug” and threw him to the ground at I.S. 49 Berta A. Dreyfus, cops said.

The dispute had started after the woman’s 14-year-old son went to the school to pick up his 12-year-old sister. He was turned away because of a policy that prohibits the school from releasing children to other juveniles, police sources said.

The mother then went to the school and got into a dispute with the school safety agent, an NYPD employee, cops said. She was arrested later at home.

The safety agent was treated for unknown injuries.