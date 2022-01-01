Staten Island man tells black parks officers it’s his ‘right to be racist’

An aspiring model from Staten Island went on an ugly racist rant this week, spitting and screaming the N-word at black city Parks peace officers — all while preaching about his Constitutional “right to be racist,” authorities said.

Jake Grogan, 21, was zooming out of the Greenbelt Recreation Center around 4:10 pm Tuesday in a Toyota Camry — so fast in a 5-mph zone that his hat blew off his head, according to a written complaint by Parks Enforcement Patrol officers shared with The Post.

The officers were assisting with traffic outside the center, which was serving as a COVID-19 vaccination site.

After getting out of the car to retrieve the cap, Grogan allegedly took exception when one officer, Nakua Rose, told him to slow down. He allegedly rolled up his sleeves and yelled, “I’ll f–k you up!”

When Rose’s superior, Sgt. Dornell T. Grant, asked Grogan for identification, the 21-year-old allegedly went berserk, spitting at Rose and then refusing to be subdued.

Grogan was charged with aggravated harassment, obstructing government administration and reckless driving. LinkedIn

Grogan, who is white, then allegedly grabbed dirt and smeared it in Grant’s face while yelling “I’m gonna fuck you n—-s up. It’s my Fourth Amendment right to be racist,” apparently confusing the law prohibiting unlawful searches with the First Amendment that allows for free speech.

“It’s not illegal to be racist,” he added.

Besides Grant, the other half dozen PEP officers working were black or Hispanic.

Grogan was taken to the NYPD’s 122nd Precinct and charged with aggravated harassment, obstructing government administration and reckless driving – all misdemeanors, according to court filings. Authorities said he has a previous rap sheet that includes charges of criminal mischief and domestic violence.

Joe Puleo, president of Local 983 of District Council 37, which represents PEP officers, said the union will be asking prosecutors to slap Grogan with harsher criminal charges, including committing a hate crime.

Grogan could not immediately be reached for comment.

The blond-haired, blue-eyed Grogan lists himself as an aspiring model on ExploreTalent.com. His LinkedIn page doesn’t cite any work experience – only a photo of him flipping the bird while a girl behind him blows a kiss.