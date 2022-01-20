Staten Island ferry boat sold at NYC auction

A retired Staten Island ferry vessel is sailing to friendlier seas after being auctioned off for $280,000 Wednesday.

An ambitious bidder, identified only by the handle Pitalia211, raised their virtual paddle to buy the nearly 60-year-old ferry dubbed John F. Kennedy Wednesday night, according to the results of the New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services’ online auction.

The boat had hauled commuters across New York Harbor for more than five decades since being built in 1965.

The 5,200 person capacity ferry’s condition was listed as “poor” due to the state of “mechanical issues … on the propulsion end,” but the JFK’s hull was in good condition, the listing said.

“On this vessel are numerous spare parts which are obsolete and not needed by our agency,” the listening continued.

The anonymous new owner was responsible for picking up the 277 foot, 4.2 million pound vessel from a city dock or arranging to have it shipped.

The bidding started last week at $125,000, records show. Proceeds will be used to help buoy the city’s coffers.

