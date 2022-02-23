Staten Island couple mugged in their driveway: cops

A husband and wife on Staten Island were mugged in their own driveway this week in a startling attack caught on video, police said Wednesday.

The couple — a 37-year-old man and his 34-year-old wife — had just parked a car at their house near Mapleton Avenue and Freeborn Street in Midland Beach just after 4:30 a.m. on Saturday when three unknown people approached, cops said.

Two of the attackers threw the husband to the ground and repeatedly punched him before grabbing his wallet, police said.

Surveillance video released by cops shows the other suspect violently wrestling with the wife for her purse as the husband is attacked behind a white SUV.

The muggers then ran off and hopped in a car down the street with the man’s wallet containing credit cards and the woman’s purse with $2,000 in cash inside, according to cops.

The husband only suffered minor injuries, and the three attackers remain in the wind.