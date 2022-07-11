Staten Island car wreck kills three teens

Three teenage passengers inside a Ford Mustang were killed in a horrific crash that caused the vehicle to split in half on Staten Island Sunday night, police said.

The young victims, two girls, 15 and 16, and a 15-year-old boy, were in the muscle car traveling westbound on Hylan Boulevard when they collided with an SUV going eastbound that was attempting to turn left onto Richard Avenue at about 8:45 p.m., according to the NYPD.

The 16-year-old girl and the boy were pronounced dead on scene.

Police said the 15-year-old girl was taken to Staten Island University Hospital North, where she later died.

The driver of the red Mustang, a 16-year-old boy, was hospitalized in critical condition.

The sole occupant of the black SUV was the driver, who did not sustain life-threatening injuries, sources and police said.

The young victims were two girls, 15 and 16, and a 15-year-old boy. Steve White

The tragic incident happened in a Ford Mustang. Steve White

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the fatal wreck, which was being investigated by the NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad.

Photos from the scene show the remnants of the mangled Mustang, which ended up in two pieces.

Additional reporting by Kenneth Garger