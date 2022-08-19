State troopers botched probe of trooper affair with Cuomo daughter: report

A state trooper who was romantically involved with the daughter of disgraced former Gov. Andrew Cuomo should have been officially disciplined, according to a report released Friday by the State Inspector General’s office.

The affair – first revealed by The Post in October 2020 – resulted in trooper Dane Pfeiffer being transferred from Cuomo’s security detail to a post near the Canadian border after the then-governor’s top aide, Melissa DeRosa, brought the issue to the attention of state police.

“The Inspector General does not agree with [State Police Superintendent Kevin] Bruen’s conclusion that Pfeiffer’s conduct did not constitute a violation of State Police rules warranting the initiation of formal disciplinary proceedings,” reads the 32-page report by watchdog Lucy Lang.

The Post reported at the time that Pfeiffer was not found to have committed misconduct and his transfer to a state police station in Plattsburgh in May 2020 was not classified as official discipline on his record.

“In the nearly eighteen months that followed, no personnel complaint number was assigned to the matter, the audio files of the two compelled statements [from Pfeiffer and a supervisor] were not properly maintained, reports documenting the investigative steps taken in response to the complaint were not completed, nothing was entered into the PSB record management system, and the Inspector General was not notified,” Lang wrote.

Then Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s top aid, Melissa DeRosa, warned New York State police about trooper Dane Pfeiffer’s affair. AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File

Cara Kennedy-Cuomo has not commented on her relationship with State trooper Dane Pfeiffer. Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for for Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights

State trooper Dane Pfeiffer was transferred to a state police station in Plattsburgh, New York with no official complaints.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.