State Senate Dems reject bail fix and charter expansion in one-house budget plan

ALBANY — State Senate Democrats rejected Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposed overhaul of bail reform alongside her push to expand charter schools in a budget resolution released Tuesday afternoon.

The non-binding counterproposal to the $227 billion draft spending plan she unveiled on Feb. 1 also includes a litany of other proposals to the left of Hochul, who has moved toward the political center since winning a full term in office.

“The Senate modifies the Executive proposal to expand Medicaid eligibility to incarcerated people 30 days prior to release,” reads one item in the resolution.





State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins will negotiate a final budget with Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Gov. Kathy Hochul. Hans Pennink





Gov. Hochul has pushed to increase the number of charter schools. Lev Radin/Pacific Press/Shutterstock

It also includes a proposal to expand publicly funded health care to “undocumented immigrants regardless of age through the Essential Plan.”

Assembly Democrats have yet to release their own one-house budget resolution, which has historically been lighter on policy proposals, to set the stage for the final leg of negotiations among Speaker Carl Heastie, Hochul and state Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins.

This is a developing story.