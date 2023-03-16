Stamford teacher refused to return $54K she was mistakenly paid: cops

A Connecticut substitute teacher was arrested after she was mistakenly paid $54,000 for just two days of work and refused to return the money, police said.

Shalyn Coley, a 24-year-old educator in the Stamford Public School District, was paid over $54,000 for just two days of work in October and November 2022, according to an arrest warrant obtained by The Stamford Advocate.

The money, which was about $27,000 after taxes, was deposited in her bank account.

The going rate for a substitute teacher in the district is $105 per day.

Coley, who was hired in 2020, told the district in emails that her bank would not allow her to reverse the transaction, claiming that “the City has to reverse the transaction on their end,” according to the warrant.

She then promised the district she would drop off a check for the amount that was mistakenly deposited, but police said she never did.





Shalyn Coley, a 24-year-old substitute teacher with the Stamford Public School District was arrested last week. Douglas_Healey

Police then seized $19,863 from Coley’s bank account, according to the warrant.

She was arrested on March 8 and charged with larceny.

Coley was arraigned on the same day at the state Superior Court in Stamford, where a judge dropped her $250,000 bond to a promise to appear.

She is scheduled to next appear in court on May 8, according to The Advocate.