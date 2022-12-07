Special needs teen Josiah Green found burned to death in NYC home

A teenager with special needs was found burned to death in a bathtub at his Brooklyn home this week – in what has been ruled a homicide, authorities and police sources said Wednesday.

Josiah Green, 18, was discovered “with burns about the body” after cops were called to the home on Wyona Street near Pitkin Avenue in New Lots around 6:45 a.m. Sunday, the NYPD said. He was pronounced dead by EMS workers.

The teen’s father claimed his son had fallen into the bathtub two days earlier and was burned by the water, police sources said.

The dad — who called 911 on Sunday — told police that he didn’t immediately alert authorities out of fear, according to the sources.

Police said Wednesday morning that Green’s death has been ruled a homicide.

No one is in custody and cops have not identified any suspects, authorities said.