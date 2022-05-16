Special master Cervas releases new NY congressional lines

New York Democrats went too far in gerrymandering congressional districts to their party’s advantage, and now a court-appointed special master‘s redrawing of those lines is leveling the playing field.

Special master Jonathan Cervas has unveiled new congressional lines that have significant changes from the so-called “Hochulmander” thrown out by the state’s highest court weeks ago — and even from some long-held Manhattan seats.

The new map — which a state Supreme Court judge is expected to approve in the coming days — brings with it new political headaches for Democrats after they went too far to protect their slim majority in the US House later this year.

In one of the most dramatic redraws, Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) of Staten Island will no longer have to campaign in super-blue Park Slope to win re-election, according to a rendering of proposed districts from the CUNY Mapping Services. That gerrymander by Democrats had been intended to give former Rep. Max Rose, whom Malliotakis unseated, a greater chance to retake his seat with the aid of a large swath of Park Slope that is now gone from the Staten Island-Brooklyn district.

In fact, Republicans would have an advantage in five out of 26 districts in the state based on the 2020 presidential election results compared to just three in the voided map approved by Albany Democrats weeks ago.

The new lines also scramble the political maps for upcoming Democratic primaries. Parts of the Bronx and Westchester would no longer be linked to Nassau County, which will likely disadvantage state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi (D-Bronx) in her quest to win a congressional seat.

“A few initial thoughts: Reps. Mondaire Jones (D) and Sean Patrick Maloney (D) are thrown into the same district, #NY17 (Biden +10), though Maloney would likely keep running in #NY18 (Biden +8). Delgado open seat, #NY19, goes to Ithaca and moves from Biden +2 to Biden +5,” tweeted Dave Wasserman of the Cook Political Report.