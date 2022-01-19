Son wants answers in Bronx explosion that killed 77-year-old mom

A grieving son is searching for answers in the suspected gas explosion that decimated a Bronx home, killing his mother and injuring his aunt, along with seven others Tuesday.

Martha Dagbatsa, 77, had lived at the Fox Street home in Longwood since the 1990s when she came to the US from her native Ghana, her son Anthony Aime told The Post Wednesday while at the scene of the devastation.

“I just want to understand what’s going on,” Aime said. “The house that I grew up in is no longer there and the houses adjacent to them are burnt to the studs. It’s like garbage at this point.”

Dagbatsa and her sister, Evelyn Amoateng, 68, lived on the second and third floors at 869 Fox Street, where Martha was sleeping at the time when the blast happened at 11 a.m. following a suspected gas leak.

Dagbatsa was “pulled out of the home” after the explosion, Aime said. She was later pronounced dead at Jacobi Hospital, where Amoateng was treated for minor scrapes and bruises before being released, he said.

Firefighters and investigators were on hand early Wednesday still processing the scene as Aime tries to learn more about what led up to the deadly blast.

Martha Dagbatsa had lived at the Fox Street home in Longwood since the 1990s. G.N. Miller

The 47-year-old Mount Vernon man spoke to his mother just two days before she died, he said.

“It’s surreal, it’s f–ked up,” Aime said. “I’m still processing everything. I get a call yesterday that there was a fire and that she’s gone. I’m still in shock, I’m in shock.”

Dagbatsa was a “very kind, very patient” woman who was a devout Christian, Aime said.

“The house that I grew up in is no longer there and the houses adjacent to them are burnt to the studs,” Anthony Aime said. G.N. Miller

“It’s just a tragic story,” he said. “She devoted herself to the Lord and became a deaconess.”

The “faithful warrior” had attended Church of the Revelation in the Bronx, according to a Facebook post.

“Martha Dagbatsa, we will miss you!” associate pastor Diana Adour wrote early Wednesday. “Please keep her family in your prayers.”

The explosion and fire happened at 11 a.m. Tuesday following a suspected gas leak. G.N. Miller

Firefighters responded to the “tragic and frightening” scene within four minutes following the large explosion. G.N. Miller

FDNY officials said firefighters responded to the “tragic and frightening” scene within four minutes following the large explosion. Gas service was shut down throughout the entire block Tuesday as investigators processed the massive scene.

“We are continuing to investigate and will be on scene sifting through the rubble for any evidence,” FDNY officials said in a statement.

The exact cause of the blast remained under investigation early Wednesday, FDNY officials told The Post.

Aime, meanwhile, said he went to his former childhood home to “figure out how this all happened” and whether carelessness or neglect played a role.

“That’s why I’m here, that’s the million-dollar question,” he said. “I’m hearing it takes a few months to figure out an answer, but I need to know what caused this explosion to his if there’s any negligence. We just want to find out what happened.”

The scene was hard to take in, Aime said, as the home was completely destroyed, with soot covering most of the sidewalk. The incident comes just over a week after an inferno at a Bronx high-rise killed nine adults and eight children ranging in age from 2 to 50.

“I’m getting to the bottom of this, one way or another,” Aime said. “We just want answers as to why; there’s nothing left, everything is burnt to the ground.”