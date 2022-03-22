Sole survivor of MS-13 massacre also belonged to gang: lawyer

The sole survivor of a deadly Long Island ambush by MS-13 was a member of the vicious gang — and even tried to recruit the four young victims before they were slain, defense lawyers said in court Tuesday.

Elmer Alexander Arteaga Ruiz, the key witness in the federal murder trial of alleged slay conspirator Leniz “Little Devil” Escobar, admitted to a cop that he was an MS-13 member less than a month before the 2017 massacre that killed four young men in a Central Islip park, defense lawyer Jesse Siegel claimed during cross-examination.

In a bizarre courtroom exchange, Ruiz, 22, denied he ever told the cop he was a member during his March 15, 2017, marijuana bust — although the conversation is referred to in a police report.

“[The officer] asked you a lot of questions about your MS-13 affiliation,” Siegel said to Ruiz.

Ruiz responded, “I’ll be candid.

“[The cop] said, ‘Donald Trump doesn’t want you guys here, so I’m going to do whatever I have to do to get you out of here.’ “

Then-President Trump traveled to Long Island in July 2017 to rail against street gangs, specifically ultra-violent MS-13, noting the quadruple murder of Ruiz’s buddies a few months before.

Siegel said, “[The officer] asked you about MS-13?”

Ruiz replied, “No, the only thing he said to me was about Donald Trump.

“[Ambush victim] Michael [Lopez] could understand him, and he told me,” said Ruiz, indicating Lopez helped translate the cop’s comments from English to Spanish for him.

But Siegel introduced a Facebook Messenger exchange between Ruiz and some of the eventual victims of the April 11, 2017, attack, instructing them how to join MS-13.

“I’m down,” ambush victim Jorge Tigre wrote at one point. “I’ll do it.”

Ruiz identified himself during the online exchange as “Alexander,” followed by the MS-13 hand sign and the number 13.

Escobar, 22, an MS-13 hanger-on, is accused of luring Ruiz and his friends to their deaths to curry favor with the gang.

In his testimony Monday, Ruiz said Escobar and another teen invited the witness and his friends to smoke marijuana at the park when they were set upon by “eight or nine” members of MS-13.

Ruiz fled, while his four pals were butchered with machetes, knives, an ax and even tree limbs, according to police.

The area inside a Central Islip park where Escobar allegedly lured the teens to their deaths by the MS-13 gang.

Ruiz led cops to the grisly scene the next day.

Killed in the attack were Lopez, 20, Tigre, 18, Jefferson Villalobos, 18, and 16-year-old Justin Llivicura, authorities said.

Escobar’s trial began Monday and is expected to last three to four weeks.