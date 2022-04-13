Socialists slam ‘bloated’ NYPD for crime-plagued subways

The Democratic Socialists of America slammed Mayor Eric Adams Wednesday for deploying a “bloated” police presence in the subway system that has failed to curb runaway crime.

The left-wing group’s NYC chapter released a withering statement shortly after Adams announced the arrest of Frank James, the accused madman who opened fire on a Brooklyn subway, shooting 10 and leaving another 19 injured.

“Since Mayor Adams assumed office, police have maintained a bloated presence in our subways —including at the 36th Street Station where yesterday’s shooting took place: and now, he is cynically doubling down on this policy,” NYC-DSA said in a statement.

“That police presence neither prevented nor deterred the attack, and failed to prevent the perpetrator from fleeing the scene. The solution to a violent society is a peaceful society, and peace requires material security.

The leftist group, whose members include Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, decried the “horrific tragedy” in Sunset Park.

“We cannot allow our city to turn tragedy into more violence,” the statement read.

But, they added: “Increased policing does not protect us — Mayor Adams’ public safety policies failed New Yorkers.”

Mayor Eric Adams made the call to double police presence in the subway system following the attack. Gregory P. Mango

The DSA — which spearheaded the hashtag #DefundNYPD.com and claimed cops enforce “white supremacy” — then ripped into the new mayor, a retired transit cop.

The number of felonies per million riders in February, the most recent month of data available, was 2.6 — compared to 1.47 before the COVID-19 outbreak and 2.16 crimes per million riders in Feb. 2021.

Last year, the NYPD reported the most subway assaults in 25 years.

DSA spokeswoman Sumathy Kumar said the authorities should expand prevention programs and make sure infrastructure such as surveillance cameras are working.

“We need to fight collectively for viable, sustainable, and effective solutions to issues of public safety, crumbling infrastructure, our growing housing crisis, and widespread material insecurity. Our solutions must attack the root of the problem, and be holistic ones,” the statement said.

In response to DSA criticism, City Hall emphasized the mayor said Tuesday the decision to beef up subway patrols came on the day of the subway shooting while the suspect remained at large.

“On the day of the subway shooting and while the suspect remained at large, the NYPD made a one-day change and held day-shift transit officers on with their night-shift counterparts in an effort to keep New Yorkers safe,” City Hall spokesman Fabien Levy said.

“Mr. James was apprehended in under 30 hours because of the collaboration between our city, state, and federal partners and the work they did yesterday and today.”

Frank James allegedly opened fire on a subway car in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. Matthew McDermott

As part of its Defund the NYPD campaign, NYC-DSA said, “Police do not keep us safe. They enforce white supremacy and exploitation by the billionaire class with violence.”

“Cut NYPD budget & police force by 50% Divest from the Prison Industrial Complex and Invest in Community Care End Stop & Frisk, Close Rikers, No New Jails, Free Them All,” the socialist campaign said.