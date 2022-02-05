Socialist state Senate candidate Kristen Gonzalez works for American Express

The first declared candidate for one of New York’s proposed new state Senate districts is a socialist from Queens with a decidedly capitalist job.

Kristen Gonzalez is a product manager for American Express — but the 26-year-old scrubbed any trace of that work from her online presence, deleting her LinkedIn and locking her Facebook account.

And her campaign website and Twitter account make no mention of her employment with the financial giant, which reaped $9.8 billion in interest and $4.6 billion in credit-card fees in 2020, according to securities filings.

Gonzalez filed for political candidacy, with the office undeclared, on Dec. 21, 2021. She announced her bid for Senate District 17 on Wednesday, a day after the state’s Legislative Task Force on Demographic Research and Reapportionment published its partisan recommendations. The new district includes parts of Woodside, Ridgewood, Maspeth, Greenpoint and Long Island City.

Gonzalez announced her bid for the proposed Senate District 17 on Feb. 2, 2022. latfor.state.ny.us

Gonzalez grew up in Elmhurst and, after her father died, attended the elite Dalton School on scholarship, according to her campaign site and social media. She matriculated at Columbia University, where she majored in political science and ethnicity and race studies, ran the College Democrats, and attended an “information session” hosted by a Goldman Sachs managing director for students interested in finance.

Her political and civic activities since graduating have consisted of involvement with the Democratic Socialists of America and being appointed to Queens Community Board 4 — though rarely showing up, according to board meeting minutes.

She also interned for President Obama and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), the latter through a Congress Hispanic Caucus Institute program funded by anti-union Walmart.

Gonzalez makes no mention of her employer on any of her campaign material. gonzalezforny.com

Nowadays, she lives high above the proletariat in a 58-story luxury building in Long Island City, where rents range from $2,700 to $6,397, according to StreetEasy. Building amenities include an indoor pool, movie theater, and sauna and steam rooms.

“Kristen grew up watching her mother struggle to keep a roof over their heads and put food on the table,” her campaign said in a statement. “She made a decision early in life to put herself in a position to provide for her family at the first opportunity, and that’s exactly what she did. She’s a working-class kid from Queens who made it — and she makes no apologies for it. She also recognizes that while she was able to work hard and find success with the support of her family, hard work isn’t always enough. The deck is stacked against the working class.”