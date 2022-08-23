Socialist left swamps Democratic centrist challengers in NY state Senate primaries

Score one for AOC over Mayor Eric Adams.

The political far left emerged victorious Tuesday night in several high-profile state Senate primaries despite efforts by Hizzoner and his allies to counter its growing power in Democratic-dominated Albany.

Even with Mayor Eric Adam’s backing Rev. Conrad Tillard lost the election. Facebook/Conrad Bennette Tillard

Incumbent state Sen. Jabari Brisport – a democratic socialist who first won election in 2020 – was cruising to an easy win over Adams-backed Rev. Conrad Tillard with 70.25% of the vote compared to just 15.64% for Tillard, with 88.67% of the vote counted.

Meanwhile, lefty state Sen. Robert Jackson of Manhattan held a big lead over challenger Angel Vasquez – 55.11% to 35.21% – with 84% of precincts reporting.

The socialists will add another member to their growing ranks in Albany in the form of tech worker Kirsten Gonzalez, who had 58.99% of the vote compared to 31.72% for former City Councilwoman Elizabeth Crowley with 91% of the vote counted in the new Senate District 59 based in western Queens.

The Democratic establishment also appears unlikely to oust Bronx state Sen. Gustavo Rivera despite a close run from challenger Miguelina Camilo.

With 91.72% of the vote counted, Rivera had 51.84% of the vote compared to 47.34% for Camilo.

Adams, business groups and mainstream Democratic officials had poured money into campaigning against the three incumbent lefties, as well as the open race to represent a newly-drawn three-borough Senate district straddling the East River.

But incumbency appeared to be a more powerful factor than money, as four of the five state Senate races putting the city’s left against its center were won by the current officeholder.

Sen. Gustavo Rivera obtained 51.84% of the vote compared to 47.34% for Miguelina Camilo. AP/Hans Pennink

State Sen. Robert Jackson had a major lead over Angel Vasquez – 55.11% to 35.21% . AP/Hans Pennink

Longtime state Sen. Kevin Parker was expected to score the lone win for the establishment by beating DSA-backed challenger David Alexis, who had 37.84% of the vote compared to 45.39% for Parker with 94.77% of votes counted.d

Republicans have little chance of winning any of the four city Senate districts — though they have opportunities in areas like Long Island to flip enough seats this November to deprive Democrats of a supermajority in the 63-seat state Senate.