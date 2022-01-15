Snow to turn to rain in NYC during Sunday night winter storm

Snow will likely turn to rain during Sunday night’s winter storm, as temperatures rise above freezing, according to a meteorologist.

Tri-state area residents can expect “an inch or two of slushy snow, then rain,” AccuWeather senior meteorologist John Gresiak said in an interview.

“They’ll be some snow coming in Sunday evening, probably around 9 or 10 o’clock. But it will very quickly in the city and other coastal areas change to rain,” he said.

The New York metro area won’t see the sort of accumulation expected in western New York. Buffalo and Rochester are looking at 12-18 inches.

Late Sunday night and Monday morning the metro area will likely see “heavy rains” and winds of 30-40 miles per hour, out of the east, he said. Gusts could reach 59 mph.

That could lead to coastal flooding, he said — of which the National Weather Service has warned for the city, Westchester, and parts of New Jersey.

The snow is expected to quickly turn into rain early Monday morning that could potentially lead to coastal flooding. Photo by J. Conrad Williams Jr./Newsday RM via Getty Images

That rain is expected to “taper off” Monday, with some snow flurries, but likely no accumulation, Gresiak added.

The weatherman has one tip for homeowners, as Monday night will likely see a return to sub-freezing temperatures: “If you’ve got any slush laying around and you want to get rid of it, do it Monday.”