Snow flurries dust NYC ahead of Christmas

It was a Christmas miracle!

New Yorkers woke up to a dash of snow on the morning of Christmas Eve — but it won’t last as rain is expected to wash out the region Friday evening, forecasters said.

Snow flurries began falling in the Big Apple in the early hours on Friday morning, leaving cars and roads dusted with powder before sunrise, according to the National Weather Service.

“A light coating of accumulation is expected on area roadways, especially secondaries and untreated roads,” an advisory said.

Forecasters warned those traveling for the holiday to exercise caution on the roads.

“Temperatures are also below freezing which could create slick spots where snow may have initially melted,” forecasters said, adding that “slippery conditions are expected.”

But by Friday evening, rainstorms will put a damper on hopes of a white Christmas.

“A second, quick-moving low pressure system” will bring rain to the city from Friday night into Saturday morning, meteorologists said.

With temperatures below freezing, melting snow could turn into slick, hazardous roads. Robert Mecea for NY Post

A white Christmas is unlikely with rain expected Friday. Robert Mecea for NY Post

A quick-moving low pressure system is expected to hit New York City Friday night into Saturday. Robert Mecea for NY Post

Other areas in the tri-state region, such as northern portions of New York’s Lower Hudson Valley and southern Connecticut, are expected to be left with one-tenth of an inch of ice, forecasters said.

“This may result in dangerous travel, and icing on untreated and elevated surfaces,” an advisory said.

The last time there was snow on the ground on Christmas Day in New York City was in 2009, according to WNYC.