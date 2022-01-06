Snow expected to impact commute in tri-state area

A winter storm is expected to wallop the New York City region starting late Thursday – with 3 to 6 inches of snow expected to make for a tough Friday morning commute, forecasters said.

Snow is expected to start falling in the tri-state area by midnight, with conditions “quickly deteriorating” overnight and into Friday’s morning rush hour, making for potentially dangerous travel, AccuWeather meteorologist Tyler Roys told The Post Thursday.

Up to 6 inches may fall across the region, with the highest totals expected south and east of the Big Apple. The heaviest snowfall will come between 4 and 7 a.m. Friday – and taper off by mid-morning, Roys said. Wind gusts could also reach up to 35 mph.

“It’s going to be a wet snow,” Roys said early Thursday. “Tomorrow’s commute is going to be very difficult. If people can stay off the roads until at least mid-morning, it’ll make life easier for everyone.”

Commuters should heed the warning, Roys said, or potentially risk being stuck on roadways like the hundreds of drivers, including Sen. Tim Kaine, who were stranded overnight Monday on a Virginia highway after a severe snowstorm battered the region.

“Overall, if people can stay off the roads, the morning commute likely won’t turn into what happened in Virginia earlier this week,” Roys said.

Virginia declared a state of emergency late Wednesday ahead of Friday’s expected snowfall in the region, which could dump another 6 inches of snow in some parts of the state. Washington, DC, meanwhile, could see up to 3 more inches on top of the 11 that fell starting Monday, snarling traffic along a 50-mile stretch of Interstate 95.

The National Weather Service in New York, meanwhile, has issued a winter weather advisory for the tri-state region from 12 a.m. through 12 p.m. Friday.

Forecasters predict 2 to 4 inches in Orange and Putnam counties, with 4 to 6 inches expected in Long Island and southern Connecticut.

In New Jersey, 3 to 6 inches is expected in the bulk of the state, while northwest portions should get 1 to 3 inches, Roys said.

Some spots across the region, especially south and east of New York City, may get up to 7 or 8 inches, but they’ll be “far and few between,” Roys said.

The NYC Department of Sanitation also issued a “snow alert” starting at 7 p.m. Thursday in response to 6 inches expected. Parking meters will remain in effect, but alternate side parking had already been suspended due to Three King’s Day, the agency said.

Friday’s precipitation will arrive just days after a storm on Monday dumped up to 14 inches across some parts of southern New Jersey, including in Cape May County.