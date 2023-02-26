Snow expected to hit NYC Monday afternoon into Tuesday

Let it snow. A little.

The Big Apple is bracing for its biggest snowfall of the season as a storm approaches with just a few weeks left in a winter where flurries have been a rare sight.

With Old Man Winter running out of time to pack a snowy punch, the city could get 1-3 inches of accumulating snow when a winter storm gets underway Monday evening. Northern suburbs could expect heavier totals as the storm cranks up.

“New York City is going to be right on the sort of the dividing line between nuisance snow and no snow at all,” said Fox News Weather meteorologist Mike Rawlins. “So for the city, we’re in the 1-3 (inches) range.”

Long Island could also see the same snow totals as the city, with the Hudson Valley possibly getting between 3-8 inches — depending on how far north the storm churns.

The first snow will begin between the evening commute and midnight, Rawlins said — and keep dumping into Tuesday morning.





The forecast has a winter storm brewing for the Northeast.

“The early Tuesday morning commute could be slow going,” he said, with most of the white stuff stopping by 9 a.m.

Temperatures Monday night will be in the mid-30s — ensuring the snowfall won’t likely lead to major issues, said Rawlins.

“A lot of that melts on contact and it’s hard to get to actually stick or pile up,” Rawlins said. “May have rain mixing in with the snow at times so even that will cut down on snow totals at Central Park.”





New Yorkers have not had to battle a heavy snowfall this year. Getty Images

Thie winter in Gotham has mostly been unseasonably warm — and noticeably lacking in snow. The city boasted its first measurable snowfall at the start of February, when barely a half-an-inch of snow covered Central Park.

Just days before that small snow sprinkle — not enough to even think about a snowball fight — the city broke a 50-year record for the longest seasonal drought without snow.

A winter weather advisory isn’t in effect for New York City; but the northern suburbs like Westchester County, and parts of Connecticut and New Jersey, are included in the advisory.

The snowstorm is expected to impact most of the Northeast — from Pennsylvania all the way to Maine, Rawlins said.