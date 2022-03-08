Snow coming to New York and Philly metro regions

On the northern edge of a storm system bringing heavy rain to the Southeast, moisture will meet up with cold air parked over the Northeast to produce a brief round of accumulating snow on Wednesday.

The snow will arrive from south to north early Wednesday, first overspreading areas from eastern West Virginia to northwestern Virginia, northern Maryland, central and southern Pennsylvania, northern Delaware and southern New Jersey.

It will expand northward through the day into northern Pennsylvania, northern New Jersey, New York state and New England.

Temperatures will be near or above freezing during the snowfall, which will limit accumulations for most areas, particularly on roads and sidewalks.

Less than an inch of snow is expected for Philadelphia and New York City, while 1 to 3 inches could fall in Boston and many other parts of the Northeast. Most of the accumulation will be on the grass or elevated surfaces, with pavements mostly remaining wet.

The storm is expected to begin early Wednesday morning in West Virginia and move north throughout the day. Courtesy of Fox

As much as 3 to 5 inches might pile up in the higher terrain of the southern Poconos in northeastern Pennsylvania.

The snow will come to an end across the Northeast on Wednesday evening.