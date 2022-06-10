‘SNL’ cast members watched groping

The woman suing Horatio Sanz for allegedly sexually assaulting her as a teenager claims in new court papers that other “Saturday Night Live” alums — including Tina Fey, Will Ferrell and Maya Rudolph — were “gawking” and did nothing as the comedian groped her during a 2002 afterparty.

The then-17-year-old “SNL” superfan – who filed suit against Sanz and NBCUniversal under the name Jane Doe last year – alleges that Sanz rubbed her vagina over her clothes as other cast members looked at a Lower Manhattan loft party on May 11 through 12, 2002.

“I looked up and noticed that many members of the 2002 SNL cast, including … Tina Fey, Rachel Dratch, Will Ferrell and Maya Rudolph, stood in the entranceway commenting to one another as they observed Sanz groping me,” Doe said in an affidavit filed in Manhattan Supreme Court this week.

The woman – from Pennsylvania – also claims that “scantily-clad” sex workers were at the party, prompting Sanz to lift her breast out of her shirt and hold them with his hands “for the benefit of the cast and crew,” the filing stated.

The affidavit added that Tina Fey was in attendance when the sexual assault occurred. Dana Edelson/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

“He paused as though he was going to expose them, then put them back inside my shirt,” the court papers claim.

The accuser alleges that Fey and Dratch were “looking at us and laughing.”

Horatio Sanz is being accused of sexually assaulting a then-17-year-old SNL super-fan. Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

“When I looked at Fey and Dratch, who were excitedly giggling and talking with their hands over their mouths while looking directly at me and Sanz, they were startled and positioned themselves behind other people,” the affidavit claims.

“Rudolph looked grossed out,” the filing alleges.

Doe said she was “horrified” and told Sanz she was uncomfortable after realizing that “I was on display for most of the SNL cast to see.”

“He dismissed my shock and embarrassment, telling me to keep going with him despite everyone gawking at us,” she claimed.

The court document also alleges that: “NBC staff members allowed Sanz to openly take advantage of me without my consent and use me in some sick form of entertainment for their case and crew.”

In her lawsuit, the woman claims she first met Sanz at 15 when she was running a fan website and he invited her to a taping of the show in 2000.

Sanz, who was around 31 at the time, allegedly went on to invite her to several afterparties where he allowed her to drink and touched her inappropriately.

He also allegedly asked her for photos and had a years-long cyber sex relationship with her.

In April, NBCUniversal filed papers asking to be let off the case since Sanz allegedly carried the abuse off the clock.

Sanz allegedly groped the then-teenager at a 2002 SNL afterparty. Dana Edelson/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

An NBC spokesperson said, “We believe the plaintiff’s claims against NBC are meritless and have filed a motion to dismiss.”

Lawyers for Sanz and reps for Fey, Ferrell, Rudolph and Dratch all did not immediately return requests for comment.