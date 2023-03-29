Snarky NYC tourism campaign targets Boston

It sox to be Boston!

A snarky new New York City tourism campaign takes aim at the Big Apple’s long-standing rival.

“We get more done by 8 a.m. than Boston does in a day,” reads the advertisement, seen in a now-viral photo posted on Twitter Sunday.

The sassy billboard is part of a new “We ♥ NYC’’ marketing push after city tourism officials announced they had revamped the state’s iconic “I ♥ NY’’ slogan with a motto that directly touts the five boroughs.

Tourism officials told The Post the ad was on rotation on the city’s numerous LinkNYC 5G kiosks.

“Truth stings,” one Big Apple devotee quipped about the cheeky advert.

“I’m here for the aggressive trolling of Boston… and everywhere else,” a diehard New Yorker also wisecracked.

“If this puts off Boston people from moving to NYC then all the better,” a third chimed in.

However, the blowback from Bostonians was swift and fierce.

“They get more done by 8 am than Boston? Yes maybe more homicides, more robberies, more rudeness!” a Beantown supporter hit back.

“If they’re name-checking Boston, we’re living rent-free in their heads just a wee bit,” another chided.

“You’ll always smell like piss NYC!,” a third sprayed on Twitter.

The ad even prompted a reaction from Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, who was happy as a clam to promote the chowder mecca of New England.

“If there is anything Bostonians are good at, it is not giving a care what New Yorkers think of us,” the Democrat teased Tuesday.

“I’m proud to be on this side of things, and, um, we do what we do. We win, we save lives, we save the planet, and we do that 24 hours a day,” she continued, according to WBZ-TV.

Even some New Yorkers were admittedly miffed by the ad, as they pointed out the joke could backfire.

“This negates the whole premise — that Boston is never even on our mind!” an NYC booster noted.





The new ad is part of the city’s new “We ♥ NYC” campaign. Guerin Charles/ABACA/Shutterstock

“Ride or die for New York but, this doesn’t sound like a good thing,” another said.

“Makes me want to move to Boston,” a seemingly tired New Yorker added.

Kathryn Wylde, the president and chief executive of the Partnership for New York City, defended the tongue-in-cheek campaign.

“Anything that keeps [the discussion] going,” Wylde told The Post.

“You could substitute any city for Boston in that poster. It’s really a statement, tongue in cheek, but it’s really a statement about the productivity of New York City said with humor and hyperbole,” she continued, adding that audience for the ad was New Yorkers and not New Englanders.

“Boston comes up because what’s tomorrow? Opening Day for the Yankees. So Boston is top of mind.”