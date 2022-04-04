Smash and grab caught on video nets crooks $50k in jewelry: cops

A group of thieves stole about $50,000 worth of jewelry in a smash-and-grab robbery caught on video at a Bronx store, cops said Monday.

Five men exited a black sedan and approached M&N Gold Jewelry a 1627 Westchester Ave. around 3:45 p.m. Sunday, the NYPD said in a news release.

One of the crooks smashed the store’s front window with a large hammer, the surveillance video obtained by The Post shows. The group removed an estimated $50,000 worth of jewelry, according to cops.

The crew returned to the same black sedan and fled in an unknown direction, cops said.

Reps for the store declined to comment.

The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the men.