A “small fire” broke out in the lobby of the Whitney Museum of American Art in Manhattan Thursday night, the FDNY said.

Firefighters responded to the Gansevoort Street museum just before 8:30 p.m. for reports of sparking wires in the lobby, the department said.

The fire was quickly extinguished and no injuries were reported, according to the FDNY.

No injuries were reported from the small fire. Citizen

The museum had closed to visitors at 6 p.m., according to its website.