Sleep apnea disorder cost NYC hospital worker his job: lawsuit

So much for his dream job.

Administrators at a Bronx hospital forced a veteran anesthesiologist to quit because of his sleep apnea, he claims in a lawsuit.

Montefiore Medical Center demanded Sheldon Goldstein start working nights last year despite his sleep apnea, a potentially serious disorder in which a person’s breathing repeatedly stops and starts during sleep, according to his Manhattan Federal Court filing.

Goldstein, of The Bronx, started working at Montefiore in November 2013 and by 2020, was on pace to qualify for a promotion, he said in legal papers.

But his fortunes went south In April 2021, when Matthias Eikermann became chairman of the anesthesia department.

Eikermann told Goldstein “go on the rotation for overnight call,” and “insisted” the anesthesiologist do the shifts even after he asked for an accommodation because of his sleep apnea, which required that he keep “a regular sleep-and-wake pattern,” according to the court papers.

Even a July 2021 doctor’s note didn’t persuade Eikermann, who objected when Montefiore’s Human Resources department later granted Goldstein the accommodation, according to the lawsuit against the supervisor and the hospital.

After that, Eikermann allegedly excluded Goldstein from a promotion and boasted that he’d done so; repeatedly asked for reviews of Goldstein’s work while ignoring errors made by his colleagues; and regularly made negative comments about the anesthesiologist in front of others, Goldstein claimed in the discrimination lawsuit.

Eikermann also allegedly told Goldstein, who is seeking unspecified damages, that he was not permitted to make complaints to

Montefiore’s Human Resources Department.

By Feb. 13, Goldstein was fed up, and resigned, charging Eikermann’s behavior had become “intolerable” and was causing him health problems.

Neither Montefiore Medical Center nor Goldstein’s attorneys returned messages.