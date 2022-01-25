Slain cop Jason Rivera’s coffin will be laid at the foot of the altar at St. Patrick’s Cathedral for his wake Thursday — while thousands of mourners are expected at his funeral there the next day.

Fifth Avenue in Manhattan will be closed to traffic at least between 42nd and 51st streets for the 22-year-old hero rookie cop’s funeral at the landmark church Friday, as first responders from around the country are expected to honor him.

NYPD PBA president Patrick Lynch has asked that the public — and not just law enforcement officers — attend the funeral.

JetBlue Airways is flying relatives and scores of law enforcement officers to New York for free for the funeral, company officials said Tuesday.

“We are honored to help now just as we have in the past,” Derek Dombrowski, a spokesman for the airline, said in an email to The Post.

“We have a long history of supporting public service professions in our hometown of New York as well as many other places JetBlue crewmembers live and work,” he said.

Jason Rivera was shot dead Friday. Courtesy of NYPD via AP

Joseph Zwilling, a spokesman for the Archdiocese of New York, referred questions about Rivera’s funeral to the NYPD.

Rivera was shot dead Friday while responding to a domestic disturbance call in Harlem.

The young cop, who married his high school sweetheart in October, was gunned down by career criminal Lashawn McNeil, who ambushed Rivera and another cop.

Jason Rivera’s coffin will be laid at the foot of the altar at St. Patrick’s Cathedral. Getty Images

The second officer, Wilbert Mora, 27, died at NYU Langone Medical Center in Manhattan on Tuesday, the NYPD confirmed.

McNeil, 47, was shot by a third cop at the scene, rookie Sumit Sulan, and died from his wounds Monday, authorities said.

Additional reporting by Joe Marino and Tina Moore