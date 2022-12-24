Slain NYC doctor ID’d as Bruce Maurice Henry, 60: NYPD

The pediatrician found with his throat slashed in a Manhattan park has been publicly identified as Bruce Maurice Henry, 60, of The Bronx.

The NYPD did not offer further details or a possible motive for the gruesome slaying.

“The investigation is ongoing,” police said.

Police have identified Bruce Maurice Henry as the victim of Friday’s bloody attack in the Bronx.

Robert Miller

Henry’s body was found early Friday. In addition to having his throat cut, the physician had been stabbed multiple times, sources said.

The doctor was discovered unconscious and unresponsive on a stairway near 120th Street in Marcus Garvey Park in Manhattan around 2:15 a.m., cops and sources said.

EMS pronounced the victim, a resident of Spuyten Duyvil, dead on the scene shortly before 3 a.m.