Slain cop’s widow posts moving tribute: ‘My beautiful angel’

The widow of slain NYPD cop Jason Rivera posted a heartbreaking message to her late 22-year-old newlywed husband on Instagram on Sunday — calling him “my beautiful angel.”

Rivera was killed Friday when he and his police partner, Officer Wilbert Mora, were ambushed by 47-year-old career criminal Lashawn McNeil while responding to a domestic-violence dispute, cops have said.

“Yesterday I visited the locker room where you used to FaceTime me at [sic] during your meal time or right before you had to go downstairs to the muster room for roll call at 15:00,” Rivera’s grieving widow wrote in an online post.

“Last night was supposed to be your day 5 & you were RDO [off] for the next three days,” she said. “We both waited for your RDO’s to spend them together.

“But now your soul will spend the rest of my days without me, throughout me, right beside me,” the widow wrote.

“I love you till the end of time.”

Other posts include photos of the young couple at picturesque Liberty State Park in Jersey City, NJ, after their wedding Oct. 9.

Rivera’s wife referred to her husband at the time as “my soulmate, best friend and lover from now until the end of time.”

Rivera and Mora were shot when McNeil allegedly burst out of a rear bedroom at the Harlem apartment and opened fire. Rivera was killed and Mora left fighting for his life.

Mora remained at Harlem Hospital Center on Sunday after undergoing two surgeries for a bullet that lodged in his brain, sources said.

A third cop shot and wounded McNeil at the scene, hitting him in the head and arm.

On Sunday, relatives and hundreds of cops paid tribute to Rivera as his body was transported to a Manhattan funeral home — with Mayor Eric Adams and police brass also on hand.