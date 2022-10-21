Slain Bristol cops Dustin DeMonte, Alex Hamzy laid to rest

Funeral services were held Friday for two Connecticut cops who were killed in an ambush after a phony 911 call.

Thousands packed the joint memorial for Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy at the Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, where they were posthumously promoted to lieutenant and sergeant, respectively.

“These were two absolutely incredible human beings,” said the Rev. John Revell, chaplain for the Connecticut State Police.

“They were consummate human beings and law enforcement officers. They did not deserve what they received and they deserve far more than what we can give today.”

The two Bristol cops were gunned down Oct. 12 while they responded to a fake domestic disturbance call placed by Nicholas Brutcher — who was waiting for them outside with an AR-15-style assault rifle, cops said.

Alec Iurato, 26 — a third officer wounded in the attack — then fatally shot Brutcher, 35, a gun-obsessed dad and divorcee known to neighbors as a big beer drinker and a “rowdy one.” His brother Nathaniel was also shot in the legs during the exchange of gunfire but has returned home after treatment in the hospital.

Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy were killed in the shooting. AP

Iurato attended the funeral for his fallen colleagues, appearing in crutches, although he walked on his own strength as he carried in a flag at the start of the funeral, Bristol Police Chief Brian Gould said.

“Being the true hero that he is, Officer Iurato maintained courage and composure, and delivered a surgical strike which immediately stopped the active killing,” said Gould.

“Officer Iurato’s brave actions undoubtedly prevented further deaths from occurring, saving arriving Bistol police officers and the community from immediate death. We are so proud that he is here with us today.”

Brutcher had been kicked out of local bar Bleacher’s and interacted with cops earlier in the night, before he returned to his house and got into an altercation with his brother, police said. He placed a domestic call to 911, then fired off more than 80 rounds when cops arrived and spoke with Nathaniel outside the home, according to law enforcement.

The father of two had flaunted his interest in guns and in 2016 posted a photo to Facebook of a wedding where he brandished a handgun. Brutcher and Hamzy were Facebook friends, but it’s not clear whether they knew each other.

A motive for the shooting hasn’t been disclosed.

DeMonte, 35, a 2019 Officer of the Year Award winner and former school resource officer, is survived by a pregnant wife, Laura, and two daughters, Phoebe and Porter.

Hamzy, 34, is survived by wife Katie, his parents and two sisters.