Slain Army vet’s mom, widow outraged as NYC man is sentenced on plea deal

An unapologetic Harlem man was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years to life in prison for his role in the brutal murder of a US Army veteran — a case that has drawn bitter anger over Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s lenience.

Christopher Saunders, 40, pleaded guilty to a downgraded charge of gang-assault in the first degree last year in the 2018 stabbing death of Hason Correa in Harlem.

“I didn’t go out there looking to hurt nobody,” a soft-spoken Saunders said in Manhattan Criminal Court. “I do feel remorse, nobody should have to die.”

“I also feel like if I wasn’t there it could have gone the other way – Hason could have been sitting here facing time and my brother, my sister, and Travis could have been dead,” he said.

Correa, 35, a vet and married father of three was fatally beaten and stabbed in 2018 after getting jumped by at least four people, including Saunders, during a scuffle in Harlem.

His 66-year-old father was seriously injured at the time of the melee.

Kristy Correa, Hason’s widow, cried in court as she spoke of her beloved husband.

“He was a beautiful man– inside and out. He was loving and he was caring and he was playful and he was kind and he was brave,” she said. ‘He gave 8 years of life to this country, he was a decorated war vet, went to Afghanistan and got shot.”

“I wish my husband was getting life today instead of being 6 feet under,” Kristy told Judge Gregory Carro.

Correa’s mother Madeline Brame has criticized Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg for his lenience in the case. Steven Hirsch

Correa’s mother, Madeline Brame, who has blamed progressive politicians for rewarding her son’s killer, lashed out at Saunders.

“You ambushed my son – he had no chance,” yelled Brame. “My life has been completely in chaos and in turmoil.”

Saunders was one of four people charged in the murder of the Afghanistan War veteran during a brawl outside a Harlem apartment building in October 2018.

His brothers, Travis and James Saunders, and sister Mary Stewart are also charged.

Saunders at his sentencing in Manhattan Criminal Court on December 13, 2022. Alec Tabak

Brame first vented her outrage in a blistering June letter to Bragg and Gov. Kathy Hochul,

“You and your office chose to not meaningfully consult our family that you were going to dismiss the murder charges against two of the people… until after you agreed to that deal with the attorneys representing the defendants,” she wrote.

“Why did you not want the Judge to hear our voice? Why did you not want the public to hear what our family thought about the dismissal of murder charges against two individuals who, the prior administration and homicide prosecutors said, were clearly responsible?”