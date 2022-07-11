Slain 14-year-old rapper Ethan Reyes mourned by loved ones

An aspiring 14-year-old rapper who was stabbed to death in a brawl at a Manhattan subway station was remembered Monday as a promising artist with “a million-dollar smile.”

Ethan Reyes, who performed under the name “Notti Osama,” also got a heartbreaking online shout-out from his brother, another up-and-coming drill rapper known as DD Osama.

“Like why did you leave me?” the sibling said in a moving post on Instagram. “Why you tell me that death is easy?”

Reyes was mortally wounded during a scuffle with a 15-year-old rival around 3 p.m. Saturday at the 137th Street/City College subway station and was declared dead at Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital. It’s not clear what the pair was fighting about, but they had had a running dispute, law enforcement sources have said.

“He had a million-dollar smile,” said a friend of Reyes at a candlelight memorial in Manhattan. “He was the life of the party.

Ethan Reyes’ family moved to Yonkers in May and previously lived in Harlem.

“I knew he was really motivated to be a rapper and that every single day he worked at it,” said the pal, who asked not to be named. “He was smart and had a bright future.”

Another friend who lives in Sugar Hill called Reyes “a good boy.”

“He was an upcoming drill rapper with over 10,000 views on YouTube,” said the 17-year-old pal, who also did not want to be identified. “My son Notti had it all.”

Police said Sunday that the 15-year-old accused killer was arrested and is facing charges in the case.

He was not identified because of his age, but cops said he was treated for stab wounds at New York Presbyterian Hospital — reportedly a result of the fight with Reyes.

The victim’s friends have set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for his funeral, with a goal of $10,000. The page had raised more than $5,700 by Monday afternoon.

A friend recalled Ethan Reyes had a “million-dollar smile.” Instagram/dudeylo

Memorials for the teenager popped up at both locations after the fatal incident.