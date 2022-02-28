‘Skirt and heels’ separate Hochul from Cuomo: GOP boss

New York Republican Party chief Nick Langworthy trashed Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday as no different than her disgraced predecessor, Andrew Cuomo, with one exception — she wears “a skirt and heels.”

Langworthy made the crack during his address to the GOP nominating convention on Long Island, in which he argued mounting worries about public safety could help the party overcome the Democrats’ sizeable fundraising and voter registration advantages in New York.

“Kathy Hochul is Andrew Cuomo 2.0,” Langworthy told the gathered in a ballroom in Garden City.

“Meet the new boss, she’s exactly the same as the old boss,” he continued. “Except she wears a skirt and heels.”

The GOP honcho also accused Hochul of being “complicit” in Cuomo’s sexual harassment of women, mistreatment of staff and long-standing allegations of favor-trading during his address to the gathering.

“She willfully turned a blind eye to corruption, the abuse of people, the abuse of power and harmful, terrible policies that have chased our people to better places,” Langworthy added.

New York Republican Party chief Nick Langworthy said Gov. Kathy Hochul is “Andrew Cuomo 2.0,” but with “a skirt and heels.” Matthew McDermott

Langworthy said Hochul acted as Cuomo’s “cheerleader.” William Farrington

Hochul has repeatedly said she was not aware of Cuomo’s sexual harassment, despite Langworthy’s claims Hochul was “complicit” in the crimes. Peter Foley

“Kathy Hochul traveled around the state as the cheerleader in chief for Andrew Cuomo’s administration and not much has changed. His record is her record.”

Hochul has repeatedly said she was not aware of ex-governor’s sexual harassment or staff mistreatment — and, in reality, was shut out from Cuomo’s inner circle, who twice tried to replace her as his running mate.

However, she was criticized by some progressive activists and women’s rights groups for not demanding Cuomo’s resignation before state Attorney General Letitia James released her bombshell report, which affirmed or uncovered accounts from 11 women of sexual harassment.