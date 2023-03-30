Ski mask-wearing teens stab, seriously hurt NYC straphanger: cops

A man was seriously hurt when two ski mask-wearing teens stabbed him on board a Brooklyn train early Thursday, cops said.

The victim was riding a C train around 2 a.m. at Pitkin Avenue in East New York when the suspects knifed him in the leg, authorities said.

He was taken to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition.

The suspects — believed to be between 15 and 17 years old — fled out of the station, cops said.

Police described them as having dark complexions and wearing ski masks and dark clothing.

One is about 5-foot-8 and the other around 5-foot-6, cops said.

The motive for the attack was unclear.

About an hour earlier, a 34-year-old man was attacked by three teens inside a park playground at Pelham Parkway North and White Plains Road in The Bronx, cops said.





Seth Gottfried

The victim told police he was waiting for a train — the playground is next to the elevated Pelham Parkway 2 and 5 station — when the young strangers approached him, two from the front and the third from behind, cops said.

The victim said something to the teens — and they began to punch and kick him in the face, causing pain and swelling, authorities said.

No further information was available on the motive, or what the victim said to his attackers.

The three teens were arrested a short time later and charged with assault, cops said.





Seth Gottfried

The oldest suspect is Juelz Young, 19, cops said.

The names of the other two assailants, both 17, were not released because they are minors.

The incidents came a day after two young suspects mugged a 29-year-old man on board a No. 7 train that had been pulling into the 42nd Street-Grand Central subway station, authorities said.





Seth Gottfried

The victim was riding the train around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday when two men approached him and grabbed his watch, cell phone and wallet before punching him multiple times.

The suspects fled onto the No. 4, 5 and 6 platform and have not been caught, cops said.

The victim suffered minor injuries, but was not hospitalized, police said.

Both suspects are believed to be between 16 and 25 years old, with light complexions and slim builds, between 5-foot-3 and 5-foot-5.





NYPD

One of them was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, white sweater, gray jeans and white sneakers.

The second suspect has black hair and was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray jeans and white and black sneakers.

Police released surveillance photos of the duo later Wednesday.