Six people shot, including 2 teens, in NYC overnight: cops

At least six people — including two teens — were shot across the city overnight, cops said.

A 16-year-old boy was blasted in the torso at the rear of a building on the grounds of NYCHA’s Wyckoff Gardens Houses, on Wyckoff Street near Third Avenue, in Boerum Hill, Brooklyn, around 11:20 p.m., authorities said.

He was taken to Brooklyn Methodist Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and simply reported hearing shots and feeling pain, cops said.

The rest of the late Tuesday shootings happened within about a 90-minute span in the Bronx, cops said.

A 15-year-old boy was grazed in the right eye during a dispute on Walton Avenue near East 170th Street in Mount Eden around 10 p.m., cops said.

The victim was taken to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police at the scene of a shooting at Clay Avenue and East 169th Street in the Bronx where two people were shot, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Robert Mecea

Two teens wearing red ski masks fled on foot, cops said.

In the Laconia neighborhood, a 30-year-old woman was shot in the shoulder in the courtyard of a building on Yates Avenue near Adee Avenue around 9:10 p.m., cops said.

She was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in stable condition, and also reported hearing shots and feeling pain.

Police at the scene of a shooting at 1260 Webster Ave. in the Bronx where a male was shot, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Robert Mecea

The suspect fled on a motorized scooter, cops said.

A 25-year-old man was shot in the right hand on Boston Road near East 180th Street in West Farms around 8:50 p.m., authorities said.

He was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Police at the scene of a shooting at Clay Avenue and East 169th Street in the Bronx where two people were shot, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Robert Mecea

About 20 minutes earlier, a 28-year-old man was shot in the thigh and a 26-year-old man was shot in the ankle on the second floor of a building on Underhill Avenue near Bruckner Boulevard in Soundview, cops said.

Both were taken to Jacobi Medical Center, and are expected to survive.

Another 26-year-old man was taken into custody for questioning, police said.