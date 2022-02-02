Sister of slain NYPD cop Wilbert Mora slams system at funeral

Slain NYPD cop Wilbert Mora’s grieving sister railed against the system during her emotional eulogy at his funeral Wednesday, asking how many more officers had to die in the line of duty before anything changes.

“It hurts me to know that two exemplary young men, like Officer Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora, were taken before their time,” Karina Mora told the thousands of mourners inside Manhattan’s St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

“Two young men who wanted to make a difference and a change in their city with their service and their sacrifice.”

Delivering the eulogy in Spanish, Karina added: “Now I only ask myself, how many Wilberts? How many Jasons? How many officers must lose their lives so that this system changes?”

“How many more lives of those who protect us will be taken by violence and crime? How many mothers? How many mothers, how many sons will have to lose their families, to go through this trauma and this type of tragedy?”

NYPD officers salute as the hearse carrying Officer Wilbert Mora departed St. Patrick’s Cathedral on February 2, 2022. AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

New York police pallbearers carry the casket of Officer Wilbert Mora to a hearse following Mora’s funeral service at St. Patrick’s Cathedral. AP Photo/John Minchillo

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Mora, a four-year veteran of the force, and his rookie partner, Rivera, 22, were both shot in the head when a deranged career criminal ambushed them as they responded to a domestic call in Harlem on Jan. 21.

The remarks delivered by Mora’s sister come after the scathing eulogy Rivera’s widow, Dominique Luzuriaga, delivered at her husband’s funeral last Friday, in which she blasted Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

“This system continues to fail us. We are not safe anymore, not even the members of the service. I know you were tired of these laws, especially the ones from the new DA. I hope he’s watching you speak through me right now,” Luzuriaga said at the time, addressing her late husband.

Mora’s sister went on to describe how she constantly feared for Mora’s safety when he was growing up in the Big Apple — and later when he joined the NYPD.

Family members of NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora receive a flag from the honor guard following Mora’s funeral at St. Patrick’s Cathedral. AP Photo/John Minchillo

“Wilbert Mora was a young man full of dreams, dreams that today will remain incomplete,” she said.

“He was the joy of the house. It didn’t matter how tired he was when he came home from work, Wilbert lit up the house with his smile. And today that light is extinguished, with pain, forever.”

When he finally graduated from the police academy in 2018, Katrina said she felt “an infinite peace” knowing her brother “did not get lost in the streets of New York.”

Thousands attend wake for fallen NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora. Paul Martinka

“He was making a difference among the youngsters of our community, in our city that he chose to serve as a police officer,” she said.

“Never did I imagine that my peace would last less than four years.”

Katrina denounced the city’s surging crime as she demanded to know who was responsible.

Thousands of officers and civilians attended the funeral of Officer Wilbert Mora. Paul Martinka

“Who is responsible to prevent this type of tragedy to continue happening?” she said, before urging officials to “take action.”