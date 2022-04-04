Single-engine plane crashes in NJ neighborhood, pilot hurt

A single-engine airplane crashed into a quiet New Jersey neighborhood Monday afternoon, sending the pilot to a local hospital, according to reports.

The 2006 Mooney M20M plane took down utility lines and ripped through tree branches as it pummeled to the ground and landed in the front yard of a home on South Main Street in Manville, CBS News reported.

The pilot, who has not been identified, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the outlet reported.

The craft had taken off from Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro, North Carolina, and crashed outside of Central Jersey Regional Airport, according to ABC News.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.

There were no reports of injuries on the ground.