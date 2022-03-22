Shove-suspect was ‘overcharged’ in Maier Gustern death: lawyer

The woman accused of randomly shoving an 87-year-old to her death in Chelsea had her bail set at $500,000 during her first court appearance Tuesday — as her A-list attorney groused about the seriousness of the charges.

Lauren Pazienza, 26, stayed mum as she was arraigned on manslaughter and assault charges in the March 10 push-attack that critically injured beloved former voice coach Barbara Maier Gustern.

Defense attorney Arthur Aidala claimed that “pushing someone who’s on the sidewalk” isn’t the same as “pushing someone in front of a cliff” or “pushing someone in front of a moving train” — as he accused Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office of “overcharging” his client.

“The DA goes out of their way to undercharge a case, and in this particular case they’re overcharging,” Aidala argued, referring to Bragg’s progressive policies.

He questioned whether the manslaughter charge was due to Pazienza’s “socioeconomic status,” “race” or the media interest in the case.

Gursten’s grandson AJ, however, slammed the attorney’s argument, telling The Post: “Sounds like a smart guy. How about pushing [someone] into a curb?”

Aidala, whose past clients include disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein and former Mayor Rudy Giuliani, said after the hearing that his client and her family had been traumatized by the accusations.

Lauren Pazienza was granted a $500,000 bail Tuesday. Steven Hirsch

Judge Michael Gaffey ordered Pazienza to undergo a medical exam and mental health evaluation after seeing the redhead from Long Island in “pain” and “crying,” Aidala said.

She’s accused of causing the traumatic brain injuries that killed Gustern, a beloved onetime voice coach whose students included Blondie singer Debbie Harry.

Prosecutors said Pazienza crossed West 28th Street and Eighth Avenue at around 8:30 p.m. the night of the assault and called the elderly woman a “bitch” — before pushing her to the pavement “without provocation.”

The two women were strangers.

Gustern was left “bleeding profusely from the head” after hitting the cement, Assistant District Attorney Justin McNabney said.

Barbara Maier Gustern suffered fatal blunt force trauma to the head after the shoving. Tamara Beckwith/NY Post

Someone carried her into her building’s lobby, where she was able to describe the attack — including how she had been “shoved as hard as she had ever been shoved” — before she lost consciousness.

“Doctors tried to perform life-saving surgery but could not restore her brain function,” McNabney said of the victim, who died days later of blunt force trauma to the head.

Pazienza, meanwhile, had “briskly” walked off.

She stayed in the neighborhood for nearly 30 minutes — even watching as ambulances and police cars rushed to Gustern’s aid 13 minutes after the attack, McNabney said.

Pazienza allegedly called Gustern a “bitch” before pushing her to the pavement. Elizabeth Rosner

Seven minutes after allegedly pushing Gustern, cameras caught Pazienza having a “physical altercation” with a man believed to be her fiancé, the ADA said.

The two then took the train from Penn Station, back to their home in Astoria.

Pazienza took “every effort to avoid apprehension” — including deleting her wedding website and taking down all her social media, McNabney said, noting the nuptials are set for June.

She fled to her parents’ house in Port Jefferson, and the next day “completely stopped using her cellphone,” stashing it at the home of her aunt, the prosecutor said.

The NYPD — which released “crystal clear” surveillance images of the attacker — received an anonymous tip over the weekend that Pazienza was hiding out at her parents.

On Monday, detectives showed up at the home, but Pazienza’s dad claimed his daughter wasn’t there, the ADA alleged.

Only then did the woman’s attorney contact police, McNabney noted, despite the media attention and “pleas from the victim’s loved ones.”

Pointing out how Pazienza had “successfully avoided detention” for two weeks after the attack, the prosecutor requested that she be held without bail.

Daniel and Caroline Pazienza are expected to post their daughter’s bail as soon as they can get the funds together. Steven Hirsch

But the judge, despite noting that Pazienza — who turned herself in to police earlier in the day Tuesday — seemed like a flight risk, set bail at $500,000 cash or $1 million bond.

Pazienza’s parents, her dad in a charcoal suit and her mom, also a redhead, wearing black, were in court for the hearing, seated in the second row, and did not comment.

Aidala said they’re expected to post bail as soon as they can get the funds together.

His client is “moral,” he told reporters, adding that she’s been sent to the “Twilight Zone,” and will likely plead not guilty.

The victim’s grandson said he felt a sense of “closure” after the charges were issued, but stressed that the accused was “innocent until proven guilty.”

“To whoever did do this, I’m still praying for you and the karmic weight that you’ve taken on is incredible, so God help you.”

His grandmother, “Would want us to live by her example, with love and without anger, and to be better people every day,” he added.

