Someone opened fire on NYPD cops in the Rockaways on Saturday evening, police said.

Nobody was hit when bullets flew at Beach 66 Street and Beach Channel Drive in Arverne around 5:15 p.m., cops said.

An NYPD officer at the scene of the shooting at Beach 66 Street and Beach Channel Drive in Rockaway Beach. Paul Martinka

NYPD officers were met with gunfire in Rockaway Beach, police said. Paul Martinka

NYPD officers analyze shell casings at the scene of the shooting. Paul Martinka

The NYPD is currently investigating how many suspects allegedly fired at officers. Paul Martinka

The suspects allegedly fired at NYPD officers riding on a marked vehicle in Rockaway Beach, according to police. Paul Martinka

It’s not clear if officers returned fire.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many officers or suspects were involved as police continue to investigate the incident.