Shots fired at Meadowlands American Dream mall

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy urged people to stay away from the American Dream mall as police investigated a shooting at the East Rutherford complex Thursday evening.

Shots rang out at the mall and entertainment park around 5:50 p.m., state police said in a tweet. It was not clear if anyone had been injured.

“I have been briefed on the shooting at the American Dream Mall and @NJSP has set up a command post,” Murphy wrote on Twitter.

“We are closely monitoring the situation, and are praying for those impacted. The public is advised to stay away from the area at this time,” the Democrat said.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately clear. Shoppers and workers posted on social media that the mall was on lockdown following the incident.

New Jersey State Police said at around 8: 15 p.m. that they determined there was not an active shooter situation at the shopping center.

“The mall is secure & troopers are in the process of safely removing patrons,” the police said on Twitter. “Anyone looking to meet up with family members is asked to go to lot 26. The American Dream will remain closed.”

Police asked anyone that was looking to reunite with family and friends at the mall to meet them in Lot 26.

The $5.7 billion mall, which features the only indoor ski park in the US along with an indoor water park and amusement rides, opened in 2019 in the shadow of MetLife Stadium.